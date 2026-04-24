Mitchell Starc cleared by CA, set for IPL return from May 1

New Delhi: Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has received clearance from Cricket Australia to resume competitive cricket and is set to join Delhi Capitals in India for the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Starc, who had been recovering from elbow and shoulder issues sustained during the Australian summer, is expected to link up with DC shortly and gradually build his bowling workload.

The left-arm quick is likely to make his first appearance of the season in Delhi’s May 1 clash against Rajasthan Royals, after missing the initial phase of the tournament.

The injury setback came after an intense stretch of cricket for Australia, where Starc featured in all five Tests during their dominant 4-1 Ashes triumph, earning player-of-the-series honours, before turning out for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. IANS

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