MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing: Arjun Chheda, Arjun S. Nair emerge winners in Round 2

Chennai: Arjun Chheda (Pune) and Arjun S. Nair (Bengaluru) notched fluent wins in the Formula 2000 and Formula 1600 categories, respectively, to set the tone for the second round of the MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

Chheda, 17, made a good start from pole position and won untroubled and unchallenged while posting his second consecutive win and third in four starts this season. Finishing behind him were Bengaluru’s Ethan Joy and Ishaan Madesh.

Similarly, the 20-year-old Nair scored a fine win after pole-sitter Sai Shiva Makesh Sankaran (Pune) retired after Lap-1, with Mumbai’s Zahan Commissariat finishing second ahead of Gyan S. (Chennai) in the eight-lap race that saw a combined grid of the two categories. IANS

