Mohamed Salah scores last-gasp penalty as Liverpool stay perfect in Premier League

LONDON: Mohamed Salah scored a last-gasp penalty against Burnley on Sunday as Liverpool maintained its perfect record to climb back to the top of the Premier League. Newly-promoted Burnley had kept the champion at bay but a handball from Hannibal Mejbri deep into stoppage time gave Salah a chance to win the match and he made no mistake.

Liverpool has now won all four of its Premier League matches this season after the 80th minute.

Manchester City’s goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland struck twice in a 3-0 thrashing of Manchester United on Sunday, giving Pep Guardiola’s side bragging rights in the latest edition of the derby. Phil Foden also scored for City in his first start of the season, heading in Jeremy Doku’s cross in the 18th minute. Agencies

