Mohammad Nawaz's Suspension Ends After ICC Anti-Doping Breach

New Delhi: Pakistan left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz’s suspension has effectively come to an end after he accepted a three-month ban for breaching the ICC Anti-Doping Code, which will be reduced to one month on completion of a substance of abuse treatment programme.

Nawaz, 32, had tested positive for a ‘Substance of Abuse’ (Carboxy-THC) following an anti-doping test conducted after Pakistan’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opening match against the Netherlands in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on February 7.

Carboxy-THC is an inactive metabolite, or breakdown product, of THC, which is the primary psychoactive chemical found in cannabis. When the human body processes it, the liver converts the compound into this specific substance. Due to its long-lasting presence in the system, Carboxy-THC serves as the primary target compound, detected during standard urine drug tests. IANS

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