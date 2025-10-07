Mohammad Saleem Safi ruled out of Afghanistan’s ODI series

Abu Dhabi: Afghanistan’s young right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Saleem Safi has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh due to a groin (adductor) overload, said the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday. Safi has played one Test and T20I for Afghanistan, apart from two ODI appearances.

In his absence, fast bowler Bilal Sami, who’s played one ODI so far, has been promoted from the reserves pool to Afghanistan’s main squad for the series to be played totally at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on October 8, 11 and 14 respectively. IANS

