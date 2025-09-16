Mohammed Siraj named ICC Player of the Month

Dubai: Mohammed Siraj has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August for his persistent, match-winning spell against England in The Oval Test. An outstanding spell by Siraj, where he picked up nine wickets at an average of 21.11 across both innings, helped India to not just win the Test from a tricky situation but also made sure the well-fought series ended at 2-2.

The fast bowler was also named the Player of the Match in the final Test for his efforts, which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings, bowling 46 overs in the five-day encounter. The right-armer beat out opposition from New Zealand’s Matt Henry and West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales for the monthly award. IANS

