Mohun Bagan defeats Punjab FC to seal semifinals spot in Durand Cup

Jamshedpur: Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) downed a valiant Punjab FC 6-5 in sudden-death penalties, to make the semifinals of the 133rd Durand Cup, after both sides ended a thrilling quarterfinal clash 3-3 in regulation time at the Tata Steel Sports Complex stadium here on Friday. Scottish defender Thomas Aldred scored the final penalty for the Mariners to beat keeper Ravi Kumar’s effort and secure victory in what was a see-saw battle. IANS

