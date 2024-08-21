Indian Super League: Punjab FC sign Argentine midfielder Norberto Ezequiel

Mohali: Punjab FC have roped in Argentine midfielder Norberto Ezequiel Vidal as the fifth foreign signing for the 2024-25 season. The Argentine player last featured for Indonesian top flight side Persita Tangerang. The 29-year-old was born in Bahia Blanca in Argentina and primarily plays as an attacking midfielder or a winger.

He started his professional career in 2011 with Club Olimpo in his hometown. He spent eight years with the club and appeared 45 times for the club scoring three times. In this duration he was loaned out to Atletico Independiente in Argentina, Delfin SC in Ecuador and Atletico Juventud in Uruguay. IANS

