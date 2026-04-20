Mohun Bagan Edge NorthEast United 1-0 in Rain-Hit ISL 2025-26 Clash to Go Top of Table

GUWAHATI: Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant jumped to the top of standings with a narrow 1-0 win over NorthEast United FC in a rain-interrupted Indian Super League 2025-26 clash here at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Sunday night.

Robson Robinho’s first-half strike, made by Sahal Abdul Samad, was the difference between the two teams. The second half saw a 75-minute delayed start after heavy rain had made the outfield unsuitable for play.

With this win, the Mariners are top of the table with 18 points from nine matches, ahead of second-placed Mumbai City which has 18 points from as many games. Agencies

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