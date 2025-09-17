Mohun Bagan SG suffer opening day defeat to Ahal FC in AFC Champions League Two

KOLKATA : Mohun Bagan Super Giant were defeated 0-1 by Ahal FC in their AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group C opener at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium on Tuesday. After a tepid first half, Enwer Annayev slipped inside the box in the 83rd minute to squeeze the ball home as Turkmenistan’s Ahal took a richly deserved three points. It was a nervy start for the home side as Ahal threatened as early as the second minute with Suleyman Mirzoyev charging into the box only to send his effort wide.

Magtymberdi Berenov and Mirzoyev continued to cause problems for the Mohun Bagan backline, which had to sit deep and absorb the early pressure. Mohun Bagan had a chance in the 37th minute when Samad played a neat exchange with Jason Cummings, only for the Scotland native to fire his effort high from inside the area. Ahal were left frustrated in the second half after Berenov’s effort in the 52nd minute went to waste before seeing Mohun Bagan keeper Vishal Kaith thwart his effort five minutes later with a fine save. The stalemate was finally broken in the 83rd minute after Basim Gurbanberdiyew teed up Annayev, who struck the winner from an acute angle past the outstretched Kaith into the bottom right corner. Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Foolad Mobarakeh Sepahan SC (IR Iran) in their second match in Isfahan, (Agencies)

