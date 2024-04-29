Mohun Bagan Super Giant storm into second straight Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged triumphant against the Odisha FC by 2-0 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata to win the second leg of their semi-final fixture and become the first finalist of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season. The Mariners produced a professional and clinical performance to defeat the Juggernauts by 3-2 on aggregate and storm into the summit clash of the competition for the second season in a row. Mohun Bagan Super Giant will now play the ISL final on May 4 at their home ground, i.e. the Salt Lake Stadium as they were the highest-ranked team from the league stages.

The Antonio Lopez Habas-coached side came into this match after a 2-1 loss to Odisha FC in the opening leg of their last-four match in Bhubaneswar. Agencies

