Mohun Bagan Super Giant to face Downtown Heroes in Durand Cup opener

Kolkata: Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face Downtown Heroes FC of Kashmir in the opening match of the 133rd Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) here on July 27. The group stage matches will end on August 18 with the famous Kolkata Derby between MBSG and city-rivals and fellow Indian Super League (ISL) side East Bengal (EEB), being slotted at the VYBK, as the final fixture of Group A. IANS\

