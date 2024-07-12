Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC sign Greek striker Nikolaos Karelis ahead of 2024-25 season

Mumbai: Indian Super League (ISL) Cup winners Mumbai City FC have signed Nikolaos Karelis on a one-year contract until the end of the 2024-25 season. Karelis began his journey with Greek side Ergotelis at age 16, making his debut on the final day of the 2007–08 Greek Super League season and becoming the youngest player ever fielded for Ergotelis in a league match. He has showcased his skills extensively and successfully for Greek clubs like Panathinaikos, PAOK, and, most recently, Panetolikos, whom he captained. IANS

