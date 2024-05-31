More players accused in Australian football match-fixing investigation

MELBOURNE: Two more players could be involved in the Australian football match-fixing case that has already resulted in three Macarthur FC players being charged.

Midfielder Kearyn Baccus appeared in court Thursday to face charges relating to an illegal betting plot to receive yellow cards during A-League matches in return for payment.

He was arrested on May 17 along with team captain Ulises Davila and teammate Clayton Lewis. All three were granted bail and were suspended by Football Australia under its code of conduct regulations.

Documents produced in Campbelltown Local Court on Thursday revealed that two other players are accused of participating in a criminal group.

Football Australia issued a statement saying it was aware of the allegations, but added that one of the players whose identity was revealed was not a suspect in the case.

“Football Australia acknowledges the enquiries regarding the potential involvement of other Macarthur FC players in the betting allegations ... ” the statement said. “It is important to note that (the player mentioned) is not regarded as a suspect and is currently not under investigation.

“Football Australia takes these matters seriously and is committed to cooperating fully with the authorities.”

The New South Wales state police organized crime squad launched Strike Force Beaconview to investigate last December with the help of Britain-based officials after suspicious spot-fixing betting patterns were identified.

Police have previously said a fourth Macarthur FC player was wanted for questioning but was not in New South Wales state at the time of the arrests. Agencies

Also Read: Spanish giant FC Barcelona appoint Hansi Flick as head coach

Also Watch: