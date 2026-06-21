Morocco Outclass Scotland in Dominant World Cup Display

Foxborough: Morocco underlined their growing World Cup credentials with a commanding 1-0 victory over Scotland on Friday, as Ismael Saibari’s strike after just 71 seconds proved enough to send the North Africans to the top of Group C.

The surprise semi-finalists of four years ago thrashed the Scots, imposing themselves from the start, pressing high up the pitch and dictating terms throughout. Morocco’s opener by Saibari - the fastest goal of the tournament to date - settled any nerves and set up a performance in which the Scots were often trailing in their opponents’ wake.

With four points from two games, Morocco top Group C with just a single fixture against Haiti to play in two days time. Scotland sit on three points and face an intimidating task against five-time champions Brazil in their final group match, knowing only the top two finishers in each of the eight groups, along with the eight best third-placed nations, are guaranteed a place in the knockout stage.

Scotland had travelled full of optimism after snatching a first World Cup victory in 36 years via a 1-0 success against Haiti, but all that was gone within 71 seconds. With Scotland skipper Grant Hanley out of position, a quick pass from Brahim Diaz bypassed the Scotland backline and a run from Saibari in behind was expertly met and finished. IANS

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