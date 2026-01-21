Morocco to file complaint regarding Senegal walkout in AFCON final

NEW DELHI: The Royal Moroccan Football Federation announced on Monday that it will file a complaint with Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA regarding Senegal’s walkout during the African Cup of Nations Final in Rabat on Sunday.

The host country’s top football body issued a statement saying it will take up the case of the ‘withdrawal of the Senegal national team’ and the ‘incidents that followed after the awarding of a correct penalty kick’.

The statement also added that the actions of the Senegal players ‘significantly affected the normal course of the match and the morale of the players.’

Controversy erupted in the final after Morocco was awarded a penalty deep in injury time at the end of normal time, with the match still goalless.

Senegal players were furious at the decision, and several walked off the pitch. Play was halted for about 20 minutes before Brahim Diaz took the penalty, which was saved by Senegalese keeper Edouard Mendy. Senegal eventually won the match, as Pape Gueye’s goal gave it a 1-0 extra-time win over the host.

CAF issued a statement after the summit clash, condemning the ‘unacceptable behaviour’ from players and officials. “CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organisers. CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty,” read the CAF statement.

“We strongly condemn the behaviour of some ‘supporters’ as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members. It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a statement sent to AFP. “We must always respect the decisions taken by the match officials on and off the field of play,” he said. Agencies

