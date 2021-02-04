Mumbai City beat Kerala Blasters 2-1

 Top
Mumbai City FC avoided a second consecutive defeat by coming from behind to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1 on Wednesday in the Indian Super League (ISL).

  |  4 Feb 2021 6:47 AM GMT

ARRAYBAMBOLIM (Goa): Mumbai City FC avoided a second consecutive defeat by coming from behind to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1 on Wednesday in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium. Mumbai City FC avoided a second consecutive defeat by coming from behind to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1 on Wednesday in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium. After missing many chances, Adam Le Fondre's 67th-minute penalty proved decisive after Bipin Singh had earlier canceled out Kerala's Vicente Gomez's first-half goal. (IANS)

