Mumbai City beat Kerala Blasters 2-1

ARRAYBAMBOLIM (Goa): Mumbai City FC avoided a second consecutive defeat by coming from behind to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1 on Wednesday in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium. Mumbai City FC avoided a second consecutive defeat by coming from behind to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1 on Wednesday in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium. After missing many chances, Adam Le Fondre's 67th-minute penalty proved decisive after Bipin Singh had earlier canceled out Kerala's Vicente Gomez's first-half goal. (IANS)

