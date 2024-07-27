Mumbai City FC announce month-long pre-season training camp in Thailand

Mumbai: With the 2024-25 season on the horizon, the Mumbai City FC have planned to travel to Thailand with their first team, under head coach Petr Kratky, for their pre-season camp. The Islanders will set up their base in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 28 to August 25. This news comes a day after the Club announced that their reserve team will be taking part in the 2024 Durand Cup, freeing the senior squad to go to Thailand.

Mumbai City go into the new season having won the ISL Cup in 2023/24 and finishing second in the league stage. The Islanders also registered their highest-ever points tally, when they finished with 47 points in 22 games.

Additionally, Mumbai City finished the league stage with the best goal difference (+23), while conceding the least goals among all teams (19 goals). The incredible defence was led by goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa, who won the Golden Glove for keeping nine clean sheets across the tournament.

