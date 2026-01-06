Mumbai City FC part ways with Tiri

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC have parted ways with Spanish defender Tiri amid growing uncertainty over the kickoff of the ISL.

“Mumbai City can confirm that the club and Spanish centre-back Tiri have mutually parted ways. A true professional on and off the pitch, Tiri’s journey with the Club has been marked by resilience, leadership, and unforgettable moments. From battling it out on the continental stage in the AFC Champions League to lifting the Indian Super League Cup in the 2023/24 season, his contributions will always hold a special place in our story. Thank you, Tiri, for wearing the badge with pride and giving everything for #AamchiCity. We wish you the very best in the next chapter of your career,” Mumbai City FC posted on X. IANS

Also Read: Bangladesh will not travel to India for T20 WC: Asif Nazrul