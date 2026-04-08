Mumbai Cricket Association to Unveil Ravi Shastri Stand at Wankhede Stadium

MUMBAI: The Ravi Shastri Stand and stadium gates named in honour of three Mumbai stalwarts — Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji — will be unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced on Tuesday. The honours, which were formally approved by the MCA Apex Council on February 27, recognise the contribution of four distinguished figures to Mumbai and Indian cricket. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will grace the unveiling ceremony, which will also be attended by MCA president Ajinkya Naik, Apex Council members and members of the cricketing fraternity. As part of the initiative, the Level 1 stand below the Press Box will be named after former India captain Ravi Shastri, acknowledging his role as a player, leader, coach and commentator. Agencies

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