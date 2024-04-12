Mumbai Indians beat RCB, register second win Bumrah picks 5; Suryakumar, Ishan smash terrific innings

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians registered second win in the Indian Premier League 2024 with powerful batting display at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday as they beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets.

Chasing 197 runs to win, the hosts reached the target in 15.3 overs losing 3 wickets. Opening duo Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma put on 101 in just 53 balls. Left hander Ishan smashed 69 runs from only 34 balls with 7 fours and 5 sixes. Suryakumar Yadav started his innings in his own style. Rohit went back due to a superb catch by Reece Topley at short fine leg after scoring 38 off 24 balls. Comeback man Suryakumar completed his half century in just 17 balls with 5 fours and 4 sixes. Later captain Hardik Pandya (21) and Tilak Varma (16) finished the match in 15.3 overs.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik struck half-centuries but Jasprit Bumrah thwarted them with a fifer as Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 196/8 in 20 overs.

Du Plessis struck a 40-ball 61, Rajat Patidar hammered 50 off 20 deliveries before Dinesh Karthik blazed to a 23-ball 53 in the death overs after Boom Boom Bumrah had claimed two wickets off successive deliveries twice on his way to a brilliant 5-21 off four overs after Hardik Pandya had won the toss and asked RCB to bat first.

Bumrah pulled Mumbai Indians back into the game with a brilliant bowling effort, bowling yorkers, fullish deliveries and low full-tosses to claim a five-wicket haul. That took his tally to 10 wickets for IPL 2024 and got him the Purple Cap.

RCB brilliantly ended their innings with Dinesh Karthik hammering Akash Madhwal for two sixes and a four. RCB blasted 66 runs off the last five overs, after a sedate start in the Power-play, to set Mumbai Indians a challenging target at the Wankhede where they have only won three games in 10.

RCB got off to a poor start as their inform-batter and former captain Virat Kohli succumbed early in the high-voltage clash on a hot and humid evening.

Kohli's stay in the middle lasted nine balls and he got out for three runs even before he had got firing. The former RCB captain had survived a strong lbw appeal on the second ball of the third over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

Brief score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 196/8 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 61, Rajat Patidar 50, Dinesh Karthik 53 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 5-21) lost to Mumbai Indians 197/3 in 15.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 69, Suryakumar Yadav 52, Rohit Sharma 38). Agencies

