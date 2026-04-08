Must-Win Clash: India women's national U20 football team vs Chinese Taipei women's national U20 football team

Pathum Thani: The Indian U20 women’s team will take on Chinese Taipei in a must-win fixture in their final Group C league match of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in Pathum Thani, Thailand, on Wednesday.

After suffering defeats in their opening two matches against Japan and Australia, both India and Chinese Taipei find themselves in an identical situation, chasing a result that could keep their hopes in the tournament alive.

India's goal difference of -11 makes things a bit more complicated than Chinese Taipei's -7. The Young Tigresses’ hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time since 2004 rest on securing a place among the two best third-placed teams across all groups.

Their task will be simplified if either the Group A match between Vietnam and Bangladesh on Tuesday or the Group B match between Uzbekistan and Jordan on Wednesday ends in a draw. In that case, the winner of the India vs Chinese Taipei match will qualify for the quarterfinals, regardless of goal difference. But if there is a winner in both those games, India would need to beat Chinese Taipei by a handsome margin to avoid being the worst-ranked third-placed side in the three groups. At the moment, the goal differences of the other teams are - Bangladesh (-3), Vietnam (-6), Uzbekistan (-8), and Jordan (-9).

Head coach Joakim Alexandersson was clear about what is required from his side. “We need to be a lot stronger and more determined in both 18-yard boxes, in how we defend our own box, and in how we score goals against them. We need to be more direct in attack, tougher, and more clinical. But we must also remember that we are facing a very good team," he said. IANS

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