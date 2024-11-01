‘My chance to impact games’: Liam Livingstone ready to lead England’s young squad vs West Indies

Bridgetown: Liam Livingstone is set to lead a youthful and ambitious England squad on their tour of the West Indies, where they will play three ODI and five T20I matches. With a host of seasoned players resting, Livingstone, appointed as the stand-in captain, sees this tour as an opportunity for young players to make a name for themselves in international cricket.

England’s squad includes four uncapped players - Michael Pepper, Dan Mousley, Jafer Chohan, and John Turner - all keen to seize their debut opportunities.

“If somebody comes in and shows something we haven’t already got, they can leapfrog people very quickly,” Livingstone told reporters on Wednesday. “There’s a lot of untapped talent, and we’re going to see some of that on display.”

The 30-year-old Livingstone’s journey to this captaincy role hasn’t been straightforward. Six weeks ago, he was dropped from the ODI squad against Australia after a challenging period.

“The phone call when I got dropped was literally 30 seconds long,” he recalled. “They said they wanted to try some new faces.” However, an injury to Jos Buttler opened the door for Livingstone to return. Since then, he’s put in stellar performances, making a strong case for his inclusion.

Livingstone’s performances against Australia were instrumental in his recent resurgence. In two T20I matches, he scored 37 and 87 runs, along with taking five wickets, which elevated him to the top spot as the world’s No. 1 T20I all-rounder. In the ODIs that followed, Livingstone showcased his power-hitting skills, scoring a quickfire 62 off 27 balls in a crucial match at Lord’s. These performances underlined his point that he deserved to play, and now, he has the opportunity to show he deserves a more central role within the team.

With the captaincy comes new responsibilities for Livingstone, who has typically batted at No. 6. Now, as he leads the side, he plans to elevate himself in the batting order, aiming to bat at No. 5 to have a more substantial impact on the game. “I’ll wicket-keep if I can,” he joked, embracing the multifaceted role he’s looking to fulfill as England’s skipper. Known as the team’s Swiss Army knife, Livingstone is versatile but has sometimes found himself underutilised.

Livingstone’s performances in the Caribbean could influence his selection for the Champions Trophy squad. While he is a known quantity, the tour provides him with the chance to secure his place by making a lasting impact. “It’s something I’ve wanted for a while but I also understand it’s not exactly easy to get that,” Livingstone said.

“I realise everything is set up in a way to build a team; it’s not all about me. Just like the young boys, I’ll be getting an opportunity to showcase what I can do this week.

“There’s many people in the world who have been dropped before, so I guess the resilience I’ve shown in the summer is something I’ll look back on as being really proud of when I finish my career,” he added.

For Livingstone, this captaincy is a culmination of months of dedication. After struggling with fitness issues for nearly a year and a half, he has been pain-free and performing consistently, particularly during The Hundred, where he regained confidence and form. “Playing with a smile on my face, no real niggles… that’s probably the biggest part for me. I feel like I’m in a position to really impact games,” he reflected. IANS

