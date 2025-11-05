My job was to score runs quickly in final overs: Richa Ghosh

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who enjoyed a stellar form in the Women’s World Cup triumph, revealed that her job was to score runs quickly in the fag end of the innings.

Richa, who missed out on her maiden international century that too in the World Cup, shared that her mindset was clear to keep the scoreboard ticking.

“Before the World Cup, I really focused on spending more time at the crease and building my innings. Whenever I got the chance to play, I concentrated on playing grounded shots and making sure I didn't throw my wicket away. For me, it was all about keeping the scoreboard ticking with singles and holding up one end. That’s what I worked on the most,” Richa said on JioStar’s ‘Follow The Blues’.

“My main job was to finish innings strongly by scoring quickly in the final overs. Whenever I got the chance to bat, my focus was on applying the finishing touches. I aimed to maintain a high strike-rate and put pressure on the opposition bowlers. Scoring those extra runs reduces the pressure on our team and gives us a better chance to win,” she added.

The 22-year-old batter played multiple cameo knocks for the home side during their campaign. Meanwhile, Richa's quickfire knock of 94 in 77 balls, studded with 11 fours and four sixes, under pressure against South Africa in the league fixture, stood out.

“My mindset is simple. Whenever I come to bat, if the ball is in my zone, I go for my shots. Hitting a boundary or a six in a pressure situation really helps release the tension. If it’s a good delivery, I’m happy to take a single and target the next ball. That’s the method I stick to.”

On how head coach Amol Muzumdar’s instructions helped her perform at her best, she said, “Amol sir (Head Coach Amol Muzumdar) made everyone’s role in the team very clear. For me, it was simple, play fearless cricket, look for the big shots, and finish the innings strongly. He also assured me that it was okay to take a little time to settle in. That trust he showed, believing I could pull off the big hits under pressure, helped me immensely.”

Crediting legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami for her constant support in her career, Richa said, “Jhulan didi has played a huge role in my journey. She was my Captain when I made my domestic debut for Bengal. She’s always been there to guide me, even when I started playing for India. She taught me how to adapt my game to different situations and shared invaluable advice on improving as a player. I'm truly grateful for her support.”

When asked about the team’s winning environment, the middle-order batter said, “Honestly, our dressing room atmosphere was fantastic from day one. Even during tough phases, no one was afraid because we always had each other’s backs. That support system was our biggest strength. And when we finally won the final, the feeling was just incredible, completely different and absolutely unforgettable.”

On the special story behind the team’s victory song, she added, “We actually created our team song a few series ago. It was something we really wanted. But we made a pact to only sing it, and reveal it to the world after we lifted the World Cup trophy. Every player contributed to it in some way. So, the moment we won at the DY Patil Stadium, we just knew we had to sing it right there on the ground. It was a magical feeling.”

After creating history with a 52-run win over South Africa in the final, Richar said she and her teammates didn’t know how to celebrate after the title triumph. (IANS)

