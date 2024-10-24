National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announces first ever Shooting League of India

New Delhi: The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), on Wednesday announced India’s first ever franchise league in shooting, named Shooting League of India (SLI).

The proposal mooted by NRAI President Kalikesh Narayana Singh Deo, has received approval from the Governing Body, the highest decision-making body of the national federation.

A window for the same is being chalked out, post receiving approvals from the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), the sport’s sole global authority, in March of 2025, when the first edition will likely be held.

Speaking on the development, Singh Deo said, “Shooting, particularly after the performance in the recent Paris Olympics has received a huge fillip in its popularity and we thought that this was the right moment to launch a league. We have seen how well organised franchise leagues have not only helped in popularising the sport even further, but most importantly have brought in new audiences and revenue for them and their athletes. We owe it to our athletes to make the sport self-sustainable.

“Shooting in its purest Olympic form and format is not considered television friendly; however, we have all deliberated upon it extensively and feel that we may have arrived at a winning formula. Let’s keep our fingers crossed as all is in the interest of the sport and its super athletes, who have brought glory to the country on global platforms consistently over the last few decades,” he added. IANS

Also Read: National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Gagan Narang left ‘disappointed’ after shooting dropped from CWG 2026

Also Watch: