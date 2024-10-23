National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Gagan Narang left ‘disappointed’ after shooting dropped from CWG 2026

New Delhi: The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang have expressed their 'disappointment' on the shooting's exclusion from the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow.

Shooting made its debut in the 1996 CWG and has been on the list since then except for 1970 and the last edition in Birmingham. Shooting has been one of India's medal-taking sports in the Games. India have won 135 medals in shooting in the Games so far. The tally includes 63 gold, 44 silver and 28 bronze.

"It is disappointing that shooting hasn’t been included in the CWG. This will be a very different Commonwealth Games with many popular Olympic sports not included in what will be a watered-down version of the Games. We can only wish those who will participate all the best. The Govt of India, Ministry of Sports & IOA did everything possible to include sports which India are traditionally strong in. NRAI offered to host the shooting part of the games in India subject to relevant approvals. In the end, we should rally around and appreciate Scotland’s effort in hosting the Games," the NRAI said in a statement.

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang said the decision would leave shooters disappointed, who were preparing for the quadrennial event.

"I am certainly disappointed shooting is not part of CWG 2026 in Glasgow. Our sport has been out of CWG since 2018 and when Victoria was to host it, shooting was included and now it’s been removed. I can imagine the disappointment for shooters who were preparing for this event. I am also disappointed that few more disciplines which are medal prospects for India don’t figure in the list of disciplines for CWG 2026," he wrote on X.

"While I am happy for the ten sports included. The respective international and national federations whose sports missed the cut of list have also been working tirelessly to administer the sport in their respective countries and the athletes have been giving their absolute best to prepare for these prestigious games.

"CWG has always been a marquee event in Indian sporting calendar and it is disheartening to see the Games being watered down with fewer disciplines in the coming up in Glasgow 2026," he added. (IANS)

