International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final: Vivaan Kapoor, Anant secure medals

New Delhi: Jaipur boys Vivaan Kapoor and Olympian Anantjeet Singh Naruka, brought cheer to home fans on the concluding day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun 2024, the former winning silver, a first individual ISSF medal at the senior level, in the men’s trap, while the latter clinched bronze in men’s skeet, here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR) in the national capital.

The duo’s performance doubled India’s medal count to four as they finished ninth in the standings with two silver and two bronze medals, even as China topped the tally with five golds and three bronze medals in their kitty. Seven other nations, Italy, Germany, France, Hungary, Denmark, San Marino and the USA, won a gold each with Italy finishing second with three silvers and a bronze and Germany third with two silvers to add to their lone gold.

A total of 14 nations out of the 37 participating, won medals in the prestigious annual ISSF season-ender.

Vivaan Kapoor took aim in the final event of the concluding day, the men’s trap final, in a field that featured at least two Olympic champions, the Paris Olympic silver medallist and a former world champion. IANS

Also Read: ISSF World Cup Final: India’s Sonam Maskar wins silver in women’s 10m air rifle event

Also Watch: