Nations League: France held goalless by Israel; England cruise

PARIS: France qualified for the quarter-finals of the Nations League despite a lacklustre goalless draw against Israel on Thursday in front of a record low crowd at the Stade de France due to security fears around the game.

Back in the northern Paris arena for the first time since June 2023, Les Bleus were unimpressive but still secured at least second place in Group A2.

They are second on 10 points from five games, three behind Italy, who beat Belgium 1-0 away.

France face the Azzurri in Milan on Sunday with the top spot at stake.

Thursday's game was played in front of scant crowds and heavy security a week after violence in Amsterdam involving visiting Israeli fans and local gangs.

Scuffles briefly erupted in the stands in the first half and the Israeli anthem was booed, while two Palestinian flags were displayed towards the end of the match as frictions from the Gaza war spilled into a sporting arena.

With 4,000 security personnel patrolling in and around the ground to prevent trouble, attendance was at a record low, with only 16,611 spectators watching in the lowest turnout ever for Les Bleus at the Stade de France.

"I didn’t see the scuffles. We had to play this game in a context that we would like not to have. It’s obviously weird to play in front of such a (small) crowd," France manager Didier Deschamps said after the match.

With captain Kylian Mbappe omitted from the squad and Ousmane Dembele ruled out with a thigh injury, France were missing their usual firepower and it showed.

They lacked creativity and inspiration throughout, with Randal Kolo Muani, who started as a lone forward with Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise on his flanks, struggling to threaten.

He had his first chance in the 19th minute, but his header was safely parried away by Daniel Peretz.

France dominated and thought they had the opener in the 77th minute, only for Peretz to keep his side afloat with a nice save to deny Warren Zaire Emery.

Second-half substitute Marcus Thuram headed straight into Peretz's arms and Christopher Nkunku also came close in added time but it was too little, too late for the home side.

England eased past hosts Greece 3-0 on Thursday to go top of their Group B2 and head into their last matchday against Ireland playing for promotion.

Goals from Ollie Watkins, an own goal by the Greeks and a late flick from Curtis Jones on his debut gave England a comfortable victory and put them on 12 points from five matches.

They are ahead of Greece, who beat them 2-1 in London last month, on goal difference.

The visitors flew into Greece without nine players - including Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold - who pulled out of interim boss Lee Carsley's squad due to injuries.

Captain Harry Kane had sharply criticised the withdrawals, saying country must always come before club.

Kane was surprisingly left on the bench until the second half but there was nothing lax about their start with England comfortably controlling possession and getting an early goal from Watkins.

Sandro Tonali tapped in an early goal to hand Italy a 1-0 away win over Belgium in the Nations League on Thursday that consolidated their top place in Group A2.

Tonali scored his first goal for Italy and could have had another in an impressive performance at the King Baudouin Stadium although Belgium gave as good as they got in a fast-paced game.

Tonali took full advantage of Giovanni di Lorenzo’s pass after a slip by Belgian defender Maxim De Cuyper in the 11th minute to give Italy an early lead they never relinquished despite a strong finish by the hosts.

The result moved Italy up to 13 points in the standings, three above France who were held to a home draw by Israel in Paris at the same time.

Belgium’s slim hopes of a berth in next March’s quarter-finals were ended by their failure to win.

Italy finish their group campaign at home to France in Milan on Sunday while Belgium and Israel battle it out to avoid bottom place in Budapest at the same time. Agencies

