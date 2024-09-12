Nations League: Harry Kane inspires England as Netherlands, Germany draw thriller

LONDON: England captain Harry Kane marked his 100th senior international appearance in trademark fashion with both goals in his team's 2-0 victory over a feeble Finland side in Nations League Group B2 at Wembley on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Bayern Munich striker, who received a golden cap before kickoff and sported a pair of dazzling golden boots, broke Finland's gritty resistance with a dipping right-footed strike in the 57th minute.

At times it appeared to be a battle between Kane and Finland's impressive keeper Lukas Hradecky on a wet London night with the stopper making several fine saves to deny the striker.

But a razor-sharp Kane beat Hradecky again in the 76th minute, sweeping in another right-footed effort to take his England tally to a record-extending 68.

Kane, who also had a first-half header ruled out for offside, was given a standing ovation when he was substituted in the 80th minute.

England's win was their second under interim manager Lee Carsley after the away victory over Ireland on Saturday and puts them joint top of their Nations League group with Greece who beat Ireland 2-0 on Tuesday.

Germany conceded a goal after 100 seconds but forced their way back to share the points as they drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in an entertaining Nations League Group A3 clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Deniz Undav scored on his first start for Germany and captain Joshua Kimmich netted the second for a 2-1 halftime lead after the Dutch grabbed an early goal through Tijjani Reijnders.

Two first-half Pavel Sulc goals guided the Czech Republic to a 3-2 win over Ukraine in the Nations League, with a late penalty ensuring the win for the hosts in a match in which both sides created a number of chances.

The Czechs, with a revamped lineup following a 4-1 thrashing by Georgia, struck first when Sulc re-directed a Vaclav Cerny shot past Ukraine goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Ukraine kept pushing forward and equalised in the 37th minute when Vladyslav Vanat headed home after Mykola Shaparenko whipped in a cross from the left flank.

Sulc netted his second for the Czechs just before the break when he brought the ball down with his chest and hammered a volley into the net. Captain Tomas Soucek extended their lead with an 80th-minute penalty before Georgiy Sudakov pulled a goal back for Ukraine.

Ukraine remain winless in Group B1 while the Czechs notched their first victory. The Czechs next host Albania while Ukraine face Georgia in October.

