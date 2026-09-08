Navarro, Pegula set up first all-American US Open quarterfinal clash since 2015

New York: American Emma Navarro is through to the 2026 US Open quarterfinals after eliminating Anna Kalinskaya, 6-4, 6-2, in fourth-round action on Sunday night inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Navarro, seeded No. 25, advanced to her fourth Grand Slam quarterfinal as she is eyeing to replicate her 2024 semifinal run at Flushing Meadows, her best showing at a major.

With the first set under her belt, Navarro looked more confident as she jumped to a 5-1 lead in the second. Although Kalinskaya, who had won both of their previous meetings, pulled one break back, it was not enough. Navarro broke again in the eighth game to wrap up the 6-4, 6-2 victory in 1 hour, 21 minutes.

This is Navarro’s fourth career Grand Slam quarterfinal. She previously reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon 2024, the US Open 2024 and the Australian Open 2025.

The win sets up an All-American quarterfinal matchup for Navarro, as she’ll face No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula, who has swept their four meetings, with her most recent win coming last month in Cincinnati, when Navarro fell, 7-5, 6-2.

This will be the first all-American women’s singles quarterfinal at the US Open since Serena Williams defeated Venus Williams in 2015.

Pegula moved into the US Open quarterfinals by defeating No. 16 Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-4 in Round 4 and earned her third consecutive trip to the quarterfinals.

“Jess is really tough,”Navarro said when looking ahead to her next match. “She probably hits the flattest ball on tour, keeps it low, can hit it short and flat or deep and it looks the same. Just a really great ball striker and super consistent from the baseline. I think I’ll have to match that and try to get her out of her rhythm a little bit.

“I have lost to her a few times now, but there’s always that time when you get over the hump and get the win, so hopefully that will be in a couple of days.”

Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova survived an inspired fightback from 1th seed Marta Kostyuk to win 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.

She will face top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the next round. Agencies

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