Neeraj Goyat, WBC Asia Champion Boxer, Joins Big Boss OTT for Exciting Debut

New Delhi: Neeraj Goyat, India’s most promising professional boxer and WBC Asia title-holder, has been invited to join Big Boss OTT. Neeraj is all set to enthrall his audience as he is a crowd favourite being a renowned figure in the global boxing scene. The boxing professional also has appeared in numerous music videos and instructed celebrities like Farhan Akhtar to display boxing skills in movies like Toofan. In the same movie, Neeraj too had a small role. IANS

