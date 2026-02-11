Netherlands become associate team with most match wins in T20 WC

New Delhi: The Netherlands, after beating Namibia in the Group C match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup became the associate team with the most number of wins in the T20 spectacle.

The Netherlands’ win/loss ratio of 0.647 is the best among the 15 associate teams to have featured in the tournament till date. Scotland have the second most wins as an associate nation, followed by Namibia (5) and Ireland (3).

An all-round performance by Bas De Leede guided the Netherlands to a seven-wicket win over Namibia on Tuesday. After chipping in with two wickets to restrict Namibia to 156/8, De Leede led the Dutch chase with an unbeaten 72 off 48 balls. It was the first win for the Netherlands at the T20 World Cup 2026.

It was also Netherlands’ biggest win in terms of wickets in the T20 World Cup.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and chose to field against Namibia on Tuesday and made the most of it with a clinical performance with the ball.

With Aryan Dutt giving the Netherlands the breakthrough, they kept a check on scoring in powerplay, conceding only 40 runs in the first six overs. A 50-run partnership for the second wicket between Jan Frylinck (30) and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (42) helped Namibia steady the ship.

Despite losing Logan Van beek, Namibia took the attack to the Dutch bowlers. With Gerhard Erasmus and Loftie-Eaton at the crease, Namibia stepped on the accelerator after the halfway mark, scoring 29 runs in two overs.

Loftie-Eaton impressed with a breezy innings of 42 off 38 balls, while the experienced JJ Smit chipped in with 22. Though they lost quick wickets in the second half, a smattering of big hits kept the Namibian score ticking, and they pushed past 150.

While Dutt provided the breakthrough, Van Beek and Bas De Leede were the most successful bowlers for the Netherlands on Tuesday, claiming two wickets each.

In response, the Netherlands made a strong start, scoring 50 in the powerplay, but they lost two big wickets in the first six overs. While Bernard Scholtz dismissed Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt fell in the final over of the powerplay as he looked to press the advantage. The big-hitting Levitt hit three sixes and a four but miscued a shot off Ruben Trumpelmann to depart for a15-ball 28.

Bas De Leede and Colin Ackermann (32) took on the reins and guided their team to relative safety with a 70-run stand.

De Leede, who struck a six to bring up the 100 for the Netherlands in the 13th over, carried the team past the finish line with a superb half-century. He made batting look easy on a tricky pitch, slamming five fours and four sixes as the Netherlands finished at 159/3 in 18 overs. IANS

