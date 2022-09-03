NEUFC End Durand Cup Campaign with Win

Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI, Sept 2: NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) ended their Durand Cup campaign with a win, overcoming Sudeva Delhi FC 2-0 in a Group D match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Friday. Captain Dipu Mirdha scored the opener for the hosts while Gani Ahmed Nigam converted from the spot in stoppage time of the second half to round off a well-earned victory.

With this win, NEUFC finished fourth in the Group, ending their campaign with three points while Sudeva finished at the bottom of the table with two points.

Also Read: Barak Bravehearts, Subansiri Champs Win

Also Watch:



