Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC will face Sporting Club Delhi at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on November 24. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM. This will mark the first time that NEUFC is using Imphal as their home match venue for an ISL tie. The club, which has several players from Manipur, including Soraisham Dinesh Singh, Tondonba Ngasepam, Danny Laishram Meitei, Saikhom Thoiba Singh and Buanthanglun Samte, will provide them with a special opportunity to represent the club in front of their families, friends and home supporters.

“I’m so happy to be home. This is my hometown. Let’s see what tomorrow brings. I hope we win,” Dinesh said at the pre-match press conference.

NEUFC heading into the game with 0-1 defeat in their last league match against FC Goa in Guwahati. The side has collected 11 points from their six outings.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali is keen to put the previous match behind him and shift his focus to the upcoming challenge. “The Goa game is in the past. We can’t change the result, but we can change some of the things we do on the pitch,” he said during the pre match press conference in Imphal.

Meanwhile SC Delhi arrived in Imphal remained unbeaten in four matches. With three league goals apiece, Carlos Fortes and Juan Peña will demand close attention.

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