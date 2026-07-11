New Sea Slug Species ‘Aldisa vozinhai’ Named After Cape Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha

NEW YORK: Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has received an unusual honour after a newly identified marine species was named after him following his performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spanish researcher Jesus Ortea named the small red sea slug Aldisa Vozinhai in recognition of the 40-year-old goalkeeper. The mollusc, which measures about four millimetres, was previously unknown to science and was described in Ortea’s work Historias de la Bioadversidad.

Specimens of the species were found in Caribbean waters near Havana, Cuba, and the island of Guadeloupe. Ortea published findings during the World Cup, when Vozinha emerged as one of Cape Verde’s key players in its tournament debut.

The goalkeeper produced seven saves in the goalless draw against European champion Spain and was named Player of the Match. His performance helped Cape Verde secure a memorable point in its first World Cup game.

Ortea said the tribute was also a way of thanking the people of Cape Verde. He received the country’s Medal of Environmental Merit in 2023 for his contribution to the study of marine biodiversity across the archipelago. Agencies

Also Read: England’s Marc Guehi Doubtful for Norway Clash Ahead of World Cup Quarter-Final