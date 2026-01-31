New Zealand add Ben Sears in ICC T20 World Cup squad

Wellington: Pace-bowler Ben Sears will join the New Zealand squad as a travelling reserve for the ICC T20 World Cup, starting on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka, NZC said on Friday.

The 27-year-old will link up with the T20 World Cup squad in Mumbai on Sunday ahead of the side’s warm-up match against the USA on February 5.

NZC said Sears will replace Kyle Jamieson who was called into the main squad last week following the withdrawal of Adam Milne with a hamstring injury. IANS

Also Read: Europa League: Aston Villa make comeback to beat Salzburg; Antony shines in Betis’ win