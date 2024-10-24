New Zealand batter Chad Bowes slams fastest double century in List A

NEW DELHI: New Zealand's big-hitting opener Chad Bowes smashed the fastest double hundred in List A cricket on Wednesday, reaching the mark in just 103 balls to shatter the record held by India's Narayan Jagadeesan and Australian Travis Head.

The South African-born New Zealand batter achieved the feat while playing for Canterbury against Otago in the Ford Trophy, thus breaking the record for the fastest double century in the 50-over format. Eventually, Bowes was dismissed for 205 off 110 deliveries.

Jagadeesan and Head had reached their respective double hundreds in 114 balls.

Head achieved the feat for South Australia against Queensland in the 2021-22 Marsh Cup, while Tamil Nadu's Jagadeesan did it during his record-breaking 277 against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Agencies

Also Read: Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill available for second Test against New Zealand in Pune

Also Watch: