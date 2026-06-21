New Zealand keep title defence alive with tense win over Ireland in Women’s T20 World Cup Race

Southampton: New Zealand kept their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 title defence alive with a nerve-racking four-run victory over Ireland at the Hampshire Bowl on Friday, surviving a late scare to register their first win of the tournament and breathe fresh life into their campaign.

Having lost their first two matches, the White Ferns entered the contest knowing that another defeat would nearly end their hopes. After managing only 140 for 6, New Zealand looked vulnerable for much of Ireland’s chase. This was especially true when captain Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast put together a strong 110-run partnership. However, Amelia Kerr’s key bowling performance in the final stages turned the match around, and Ireland fell just short of their first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup victory.

Earlier, Ireland justified their choice to field first with a strong display during the powerplay. Aimee Maguire dismissed Georgia Plimmer, while Prendergast took two wickets, removing Isabella Gaze and Maddy Green as New Zealand slipped to 10 for 3.

Captain Amelia Kerr helped lead the recovery with a positive 30 off 24 balls, hitting four boundaries despite the pressure. Brooke Halliday added stability, scoring 34 off 37 balls. She first shared a 38-run partnership with Kerr before teaming up with Izzy Sharp in a crucial 62-run fifth-wicket stand that rebuilt the innings. IANS

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