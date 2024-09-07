Three uncapped players in Afghanistan’s squad for Test against New Zealand

New Delhi: Uncapped players Riaz Hassan, Shams Ur Rahman and Khalil Ahmed have been included in Afghanistan’s 16-member squad for the one-off Test against New Zealand, starting at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex Ground on September 9.

Opening batter Hassan has played five ODIs for Afghanistan, but is yet to make his Test debut. In the absence of premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan due to a back injury, Zahir Khan and Zia-ur-Rehman will lead the spin bowling line-up.

Ikram Alikhil and Afsar Zazai are in competition for the wicketkeeper’s slot in the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Test side. Players missing out on the one-off Test match include all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, pacers Yama Arab and Farid Ahmed Malik, while fast-bowler Naveed Zadran is not in consideration due to a side strain injury. IANS

