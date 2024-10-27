New Zealand women’s all-rounder Amelia Kerr ruled out of remaining ODIs against India due to injury

New Delhi: New Zealand women’s all-rounder Amelia Kerr has been ruled out of remaining ODIs against India after tearing her left quadricep muscle in the series opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In that match, Amelia suffered the injury during her spell of 4-42 and had come out to bat at number nine, where she remained unbeaten on 25, as New Zealand were bowled out for 168 in 40.4 overs in a chase of 227. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement that Amelia was taken for scans the morning after the game held on October 24, where New Zealand lost by 59 runs. The scans revealed a grade one quadricep tear requiring approximately three weeks of recovery. NZC added that Amelia will return home on October 27 to start rehabilitation, with the side not going to call for a replacement in their squad with the final game of the series to be played on October 29. IANS

