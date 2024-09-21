New Zealand's domestic season to begin with Ford Trophy

New Delhi: The 50-over Ford Trophy will kickstart New Zealand’s 2024/25 domestic cricket season for the first time since 2018. The move to start Ford Trophy from October 20 breaks a six-year tradition of starting the proceedings with the first-class Plunket Shield competition.

The Plunket Shield will instead start on November 11, with the first four rounds to be played in the lead-up to, and during New Zealand’s three-match Test series against England. In total, 14 venues will host domestic cricket across the three competitions this season, from Cobham Oval in Northland to Queen’s Park in Southland.

