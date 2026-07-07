Neymar Announces Emotional International Retirement After Brazil’s World Cup Exit

New Jersey: Neymar announced his international retirement following Brazil’s heartbreaking Round of 16 defeat to Norway at the FIFA World Cup. After the final whistle, Neymar broke down in tears and announced that he has played his final match for the Selecao in an interview with Globo Esporte TV.

“I tried. I tried,” he said after the game. “It started here at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over,” he said.

Neymar made two appearances, both as a substitute, at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He made a cameo appearance in the second half against Scotland during the group stage.

The 34-year-old forward finished his career as the top goalscorer in the history of the Brazilian men’s national team with 80 goals and 58 assists in 130 appearances. He also competed in two Olympic tournaments, winning a silver medal in 2012 and leading Brazil to a gold medal in 2016. IANS

Also Read: Carlo Ancelotti Backs Neymar to Be Fit for Round of 16 Against Norway