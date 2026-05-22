Neymar Faces New Injury Scare Weeks Before Brazil’s World Cup Opener

Rio de Janeiro: Neymar has suffered a new injury scare less than a month before Brazil’s opening match of the FIFA World Cup against Morocco

The 34-year-old Santos star missed his team’s home Copa Sudamericana match against San Lorenzo on Wednesday due to a calf injury, though the Brazilian club sought to allay fears it was serious.

Santos team doctor Rodrigo Zogaib said the forward would be ready for Brazil’s first pre-World Cup training session on May 27.

“Neymar will report to the national team fit or very close to being fit,” news outlet O Globo quoted Zogaib as saying. “There is even a chance he could play against Deportivo Cuenca next Tuesday.” IANS

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