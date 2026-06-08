Neymar Hints at International Farewell at World Cup Stage

New Delhi: Brazil forward Neymar has indicated the FIFA World Cup 2026, starting on Thursday, will be the last of his career.

Brazil will be competing at the FIFA World Cup for a record-extending 23rd time next year. Indeed, the Selecao are the only side to have featured in every edition of the global showpiece, which is set to be staged for the first time across three host nations: Canada, Mexico and the USA.

The 34-year-old made the statement in response to a social media post from FIFA showing images of Neymar’s career along with the words, “We’ve watched him grow up.”

“The last dance,” the Santos attacker replied in the comments section, using a phrase associated with NBA legend Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98. Neymar, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 international matches, has not played for Brazil since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in October 2023. He has since suffered a series of injuries, the latest of which is a calf strain that could keep him out of Brazil’s opening match against Morocco on June 13. Agencies

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