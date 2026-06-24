Neymar Set for Return Against Scotland After Injury Layoff

New Jersey: Neymar is ready and motivated to return to Brazil’s team for its final World Cup Group C match against Scotland, winger Gabriel Martinelli said on Tuesday (IST). Neymar resumed training with Brazil’s squad last week after recovering from a calf strain that had sidelined him since May. “He’s at a very high level and eager to play,” Martinelli told reporters. “Everyone knows his quality. We can see how motivated he is, and we’re happy to have a player like him available and showing the attitude and desire he has been demonstrating,” the Arsenal player added. IANS

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