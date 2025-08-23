Ngidi, Breetzke lead South Africa to fifth consecutive ODI series win over Australia

South Mackay: South Africa produced yet another dominant performance to defeat Australia by 84 runs at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in the second ODI on Friday.

Matthew Breetzke (88) and Tristian Stubbs (74) powered the Proteas to 277/10 in 49.1 overs before Lungi Ngidi returned with figures of 5-42 to dismiss the hosts at 193 in 37.4 overs. With this win, South Africa now hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, marking their fifth consecutive win over Australia in ODI’s.

With Aiden Markram (0) taking the skipper duties in absence of Temba Bavuma, due to ongoing management of his hamstring, and opting to bat first, the right-handed batter was dismissed by Xavier Bartlett in just the second over for naught.

Ryan Rickleton (8) soon followed into the pavilion as Inglis held onto a brilliant catch behind the dtumps, earning Bartlett his second and final scalp of the day.

Tony de Zorzi (38) stood firm alongside Breetzke and stabilised the top order before being caught and bowled by Adam Zampa.

Breetzke and Stubbs put on an 89-run stand for the fourth wicket, with the former smacking eight fours and two maximums before he pulled Nathan Ellis straight to deep square leg.

Dewald Brevis (1), who made his ODI debut in the series opener, once again failed to make an impression, and was dismissed by Ellis.

Top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne proved valuable with the ball and dismissed Wiaan Mulder (26) and Senuran Muthusamy (4).

Stubbs, known for his aggressive approach, took to rotating the strike and batted at a strike rate of 85.05 while only hitting three boundaries and one six in his 87-ball stay at the crease, which was ended by Zampa.

Keshav Maharaj (22*) remained unbeaten while Nandre Burger (8) and Ndidi (1) fell to ampa and Jos Hazlewood respectively.

In their chase of 278, Australia were rocked early on as opener Travis Head (6) and Labuschagne (1) were dismissed by Burger and Ndidi respectively in successive overs. Mitchell Marsh (18) too fell in the final over of the powerplay giving his wicket to Mulder.

While Cameron Green (35) and Josh Inglis (87) tried their best to mount a fightback, there was little to no support offered by the Aussie middle and lower order.

Hope remained for Australia while Inglis remained at the crease, with Green, Alex Carey (13) and Aaron Hardie (10) fell without making too much of an impact on the scoreboard. Inglis batted at a strike rate of 117.56, with 10 boundaries and two maximums to his name before Ndidi claimed the all important wicket.

Ndidi went on to complete his five-for with the scalps of Bartlett (8) and Zampa (3) while Muthuswamy dismissed Ellis (3) to claim the 84-run victory.

Brief Score: South Africa 277/10 in 49.1overs (Matthew Breetzke 88, Tristian Stubbs 74; Adam Zampa 3-63) beat Australia 193/10 in 37.4 overs (Josh Inglis 87; Lungi Ngidi 5-42) by 84 runs. IANS

