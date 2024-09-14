Nicolas Jackson signs contract extension to stay at Chelsea till 2033

London: Nicolas Jackson has agreed to sign a contract extension which will keep him at Chelsea till 2033. The 23-year old signed for the Blues in 2023 on an eight-year deal, which was supposed to run till 2031. He has now put pen to paper for a two-year extension, which will see him tied down the club for further nine years.

“The first season for any player or any striker that comes to Chelsea is not easy, but I did okay. I am not very happy with 17 goals because I played the whole season without injuries, but it’s okay. I did well, now I hope to continue and do amazing. I am still in the learning process, learning every day, and trying to improve what I can do, and work on what I cannot do,” said Jackson to Chelsea FC’s media team.

Jackson is being trusted by the Stamford Bridge club to lead their forward line alongside Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku, with March Guihi considered to be one for the future. Chelsea went all out with their attempts in trying to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli but a move did not materialise despite the talks being open till the deadline day in the transfer window.

So far in the new season, Jackson has repaid the faith put in him by Enzo Maresca and Chelsea by scoring two goals in three games, which included a goal over Wolves during Chelsea’s 6-2 win at the Molineux Stadium and his second coming during the side’s 1-1 draw at home against Crystal Palace.

“It was not hard to adapt to the club because I could speak English and I’m a social person. It was easy to talk to everybody and get to know people. The only problem was the weather, but I got used to it. On the pitch I’m friends with everybody. It will always be like that. I hope this year together we will do more than last year and win something,” Jackson added. IANS

