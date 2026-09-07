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Nigeria qualify for ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027

Nigeria beat Zimbabwe by four runs in the Africa U19 Women’s T20 Qualifier final to secure the continent’s lone spot at the 2027 World Cup.
Nigeria
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Dar es Salaam: Nigeria held their nerve in a tense final against Zimbabwe to register a four-run victory and secure qualification for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027.

The victory in the Africa Qualifier Division 1 final also capped an unbeaten campaign for Nigeria, who secured Africa’s sole qualification spot for next year’s tournament. They will join South Africa as the continent’s representatives at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by Bangladesh and Nepal. IANS

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Nigeria
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027.
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