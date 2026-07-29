Nirupama Devi Seram Records DNF in Women’s 63kg at Commonwealth Games 2026

Glasgow: Indian weightlifter Nirupama Devi Seram had a disappointing outing in the women's 63kg, failing to complete her clean and jerk routine, ending with a did not finish (DNF) in the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. Nirupama, who was a medal contender, lifted 93 kg in snatch and then failed at all three attempts at 123kg in clean and jerk, becoming the first Indian weightlifter to fail to medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026. India have secured seven medals – one gold, four silver and two bronze thus far -- in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2026. In snatch, Nirupama failed to lift her entry lift of 93kg in the first attempt but lifted it on the second turn. She failed to lift 95kg in the third and last turn. The clean and jerk was a total disaster as the Indian weightlifter finished with a DNF. IANS

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