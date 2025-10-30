Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of first three T20Is vs Australia

Canberra: India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has faced another injury setback as a neck spasm ruled him out of the first three T20Is in the ongoing series against Australia. Reddy, who had been recovering from a left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, has now developed neck spasms, further hampering his recovery and mobility. In an official statement, the BCCI confirmed the development, saying, “Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the first three T20Is. The all-rounder who was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which has impacted his recovery and mobility. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress.” IANS

